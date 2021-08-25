Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,027. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86.

