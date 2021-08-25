Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.48 and last traded at $58.58. Approximately 250,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 370,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88.

