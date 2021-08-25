Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is BFT Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $334,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $303.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

