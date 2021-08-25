Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.36 and last traded at $107.67. Approximately 514,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,022,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75.

