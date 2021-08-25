Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.63 and last traded at $89.86. Approximately 1,695,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 945,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48.

