Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4,025.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,214. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $159.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.