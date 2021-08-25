Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 30.8% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 728,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

