Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.95. Approximately 226,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 423,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.