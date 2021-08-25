Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.57 and last traded at $218.57. 10,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.24.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.