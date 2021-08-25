Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

