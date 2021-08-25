Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,831.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $286.86. 109,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,427. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

