Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 181,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,946. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

