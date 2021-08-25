Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 5.0% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $65,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,143,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,741. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

