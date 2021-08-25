Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $89,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

