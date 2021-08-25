Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 85,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

