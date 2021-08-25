Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $21.49 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $21.49 or 0.00044463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and $183,469.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.13 or 0.99924637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01025057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.59 or 0.06526039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 808,491 coins and its circulating supply is 661,977 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

