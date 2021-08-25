Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

