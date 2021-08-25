Veeva Systems (VEEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.