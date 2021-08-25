Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.21, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.11. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

