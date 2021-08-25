Vega Protocol Market Cap Hits $40.55 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $40.55 or 0.00084790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.55 and $748,656.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.