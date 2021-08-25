Veil Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,195.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $1,195.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.95 or 0.99832809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.84 or 0.00517078 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00892586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00354813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004677 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

