Velas Market Cap Reaches $116.51 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $116.51 million and $764,832.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001511 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

