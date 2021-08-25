Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $546.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.26 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $329.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

