Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.25

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 19287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.