Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $254,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $508,321.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,845 shares of company stock worth $2,633,107 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

