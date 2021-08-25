Verasity Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Verasity has a market cap of $137.99 million and $54.50 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00155954 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

