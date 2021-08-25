Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,309 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,649,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,489,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.