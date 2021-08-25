Verso Trading 309.6% Higher Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 64.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Verso has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded up 309.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00129055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.15 or 0.99879433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.77 or 0.01033548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.51 or 0.06583464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

