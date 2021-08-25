Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $166,357.26 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Richard Stamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $303,680.00.

Shares of VERX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 181,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,474. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

