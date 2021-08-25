VerusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $66.11 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $66.11 million and $65,518.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.04 or 1.00298868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01029054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.65 or 0.06582025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,933,925 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

