Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $63.44

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.44, but opened at $61.61. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 1,973 shares trading hands.

VERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

