Vesper (VSP) One Day Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $8.45 or 0.00017294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $41.46 million and $1.90 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00128790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00157617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,701.25 or 0.99680456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.01019608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.56 or 0.06540586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,907,307 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

