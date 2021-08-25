Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

VSCO stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

