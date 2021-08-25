Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VSCO opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

