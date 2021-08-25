Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 196,044 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $92,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

