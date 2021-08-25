Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 364,066 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Silgan worth $93,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

