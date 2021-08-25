Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.99% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $97,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KALU opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $627,332. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

