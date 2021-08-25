Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.83% of Helen of Troy worth $100,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $232.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

