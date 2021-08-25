Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 268,659 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Comerica worth $94,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comerica by 1,863.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Comerica stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

