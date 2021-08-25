Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 59,584 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,584 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of ALLETE worth $90,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $89,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

