Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.21% of Sanderson Farms worth $92,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

