Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $99,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $79.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

