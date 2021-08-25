Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $94,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $555.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
