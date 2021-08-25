Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $94,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $555.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

