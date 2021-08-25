Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $90,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $672.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $661.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

