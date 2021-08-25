Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $104,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $6,619,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.25. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

