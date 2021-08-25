Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $100.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $100,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

