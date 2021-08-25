Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.96 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $90,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

