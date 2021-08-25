Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.12 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.04% of Marten Transport worth $96,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

