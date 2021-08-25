Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.63 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $96,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $212.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

