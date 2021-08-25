Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.74 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Cboe Global Markets worth $96,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 206.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 19.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.99. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

